Clarksville-Montgomery County schools close for two days after weekend tornadoes

All schools will close Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All Clarksville-Montgomery County schools will be closed for two days this upcoming week following deadly tornadoes and storms that ripped through the area.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Sunday morning all schools will be closed on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. District offices will also be closed to the public, allowing personnel to be available to assist in other areas.

Assessments are ongoing for schools and campuses, and the school system said an update would soon be provided regarding the rest of the school week.

Plans for high school exams will also be discussed with parents soon, the school system said.

All CMCSS schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12. District offices will be closed...

Posted by Clarksville-Montgomery County School System on Sunday, December 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado moving through Clarksville on Saturday.
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Clarksville tornado damage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

Latest News

Following a deadly tornado in Clarksville, rescue crews said they found a girl singing 'All I...
After tornado, rescue crews find girl singing 'All I Want For Christmas'
The mayor of Montgomery County spoke hours after a deadly tornado
Montgomery Co Mayor Speaks After Deadly Tornado
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Nashville officials to provide updates after deadly tornado
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Day after the tornado: Clarksville, Montgomery Co. mayor, emergency officials report storm aftermath