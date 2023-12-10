Clarksville-Montgomery County schools close for two days after weekend tornadoes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All Clarksville-Montgomery County schools will be closed for two days this upcoming week following deadly tornadoes and storms that ripped through the area.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced Sunday morning all schools will be closed on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. District offices will also be closed to the public, allowing personnel to be available to assist in other areas.

Assessments are ongoing for schools and campuses, and the school system said an update would soon be provided regarding the rest of the school week.

Plans for high school exams will also be discussed with parents soon, the school system said.

