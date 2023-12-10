Child, 2 adults confirmed dead from tornado in Montgomery Co.

Additionally, 23 people have been treated at local hospitals
Tornado damage in Clarksville
Tornado damage in Clarksville
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County officials reported that three people have died as a result of a tornado, including one child during Saturday’s storms.

Additionally, 23 people were injured and received treatment at local hospitals.

Emergency crews continue to search for stranded people as several areas in the Clarksville and Montgomery County area had homes flattened after a confirmed tornado passed through on Saturday evening.

Previous Coverage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

People were reportedly trapped inside homes after the tornado.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

