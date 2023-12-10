ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Montgomery County
Catastrophic tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Three confirmed dead in Metro Nashville, mayor declares State of Emergency
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather
Clarksville tornado damage
Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

Latest News

Tornado damage in Clarksville
Ways to help after ‘catastrophic’ tornado outbreak
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
Frank Wycheck
Former Titans great Frank Wycheck dies at 52
A delivery trailer was destroyed by tornado at Ace Hardware in Hendersonville, TN.
Hendersonville mayor urges residents to stay home in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes