Catastrophic Tornado Outbreak in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple tornadoes touched down across Middle Tennessee causing catastrophic structural damage and death across multiple areas.

Two adults and one child died in Clarksville as a result of a tornado, and the county declared a State of Emergency, establishing a curfew of 9 p.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.

“I am declaring the City of Clarksville to be under a State of Emergency,” Mayor Joe Pitts announced. “In furtherance of the State of Emergency, I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10) beginning at 9 p.m.”

Additionally, 23 people were injured in the Clarksville area and received treatment at local hospitals.

Davidson County also saw the deaths of two adults and a child during Saturday’s storm. A tornado ripped through the Madison area and continued to carve a destructive path through Hendersonville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Departments released the identities of the three people who died on Nesbitt Lane in Madison. They reported that 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez, and 2-year-old Anthony Elmer Mendez died when Dalton’s mobile home was rolled by the tornado and flipped on top of a residence where Perez and Mendez were hiding inside.

Dalton’s 10-year-old son, and Perez’s 7-year-old son were also in their respective homes when the tornado hit, and were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries but are expected to recover.

The main areas of destruction occurred on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area, where the three deaths were reported, and a church on Dickerson Pike where 13 survivors were transported to nearby hospitals. The patients are listed as stable and expected to recover.

Hendersonville and other parts of Sumner County also saw significant damage.

Big Play Entertainment Center in Hendersonville was hit directly by the tornado and had the whole backside reduced to rubble, along with big chunks of the roof. The entertainment venue was full of people at the time, although only a few minor injuries were reported.

The Ace Hardware in Hendersonville also reported their 20-foot enclosed delivery trailer was picked up and tossed into the Garden Center.

A delivery trailer was destroyed by tornado at Ace Hardware in Hendersonville, TN. (Greg Yandell)

The greater Nashville area and most of Middle Tennessee were given the “All Clear” by the National Weather Service and WSMV 4 meteorologists by 10:40 p.m.

Update: the severe threat for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is over. I hope you all get a good nights sleep. My prayers for those who may be displaced after todays severe weather 🙏🏼 #tennessee #kentucky #tornado pic.twitter.com/ysAdSUqlxC — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) December 10, 2023

