WATCH: Saturday tornadoes, storms in videos and pictures

Multiple confirmed tornadoes hit parts of the Mid State and Southern Kentucky Saturday, causing injuries, damage, and entrapment.
Tornado damage in Montgomery County
Tornado damage in Montgomery County(SUBMITTED)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Confirmed tornadoes tore through parts of the Mid State and Kentucky on Saturday causing damage and resulting in injuries.

In Clarksville, the Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Boulevard next to the Burger King was flattened.

Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Blvd in Clarksville
Luigis Building on Ft. Campbell Blvd in Clarksville(Submitted)
Tornado in Montgomery County
Tornado in Montgomery County(Submitted)
Montgomery County Tornado Damage
Montgomery County Tornado Damage(Submitted)

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire Mid State due to strong to severe storms that will move through.

