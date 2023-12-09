Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen was arrested for carrying a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to a basketball game on Friday night, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police said one of the officers working at the game at Antioch High School said an adult told him that he had seen teenagers gambling in a restroom and that one of them had a gun.

Upon entering the restroom, officers saw a pistol grip visible in a pocket of the 16-year-old’s pants. The teen was disarmed and detained without incident, according to police.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention and charged with unlawful gun possession.

