SmileDirectClub closes after filing bankruptcy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - SmileDirectClub has officially shut down its global operations effective Friday.

The at-home tooth-straightening start-up, headquartered in Nashville, shut down all operations leaving their workers without a job.

According to Bloomberg, the company filed for Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in September, but expected to stay open.

After a last-ditch sale failed, the company shut down all operations.

The company said if you’ve ordered anything from them and it hasn’t been shipped yet, you will not get the product.

They added that their customer care support and “Lifetime Smile Guarantee” no longer exist. For those who want to continue their treatment, the company said they should consult their doctor or local dentist.

For those on “SmilePay,” customers are expected to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of the SmilePay program. For questions, SmileDirectClub said to contact HFD at 1-877-874-3877 or support@gohfd.com.

For those who want a refund, SmileDirectClub said more information will come once the bankruptcy process determines the next steps.

A SmileDirectClub employee, who said she worked at the company for five years, shared an email that said employees will be paid through Friday on the next payroll.

On Monday, SmileDirectClub will allow employees to get their personal belongings. However, the company said team members will not be able to gain access to the building and that their personal belongings will be gathered for them.

For employees who have questions, they can contact peoplesupport@smiledirectclub.com.

