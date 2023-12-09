Shooting victim found at hotel near Nashville airport

The victim was found down an embankment near a creek behind the Extended Stay Suites on McGavock Pike.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that was reported near the Extended Stay...
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that was reported near the Extended Stay Suites on McGavock Pike.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near the Nashville International Airport on Friday night.

Police were called at 10:50 p.m. after a reported shooting at the Extended Stay Suites on McGavock Pike.

Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. They do not believe the shooting happened at the hotel. The victim was found down an embankment behind the hotel near a creek.

The condition of the victim was not available. Police do not have any suspect information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Weekend Storms
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

Latest News

A teen was arrested for having a gun at Antioch High School during Friday's basketball game.
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to basketball game
SmileDirectClub has officially shut down its global operations effective Friday.
Nashville-based SmileDirectClub closes after filing for bankruptcy
Police said one person was killed in a head-on collision on Springfield Highway on Friday.
Police shut down highway due to deadly crash
Police said a woman was killed in a crash on Charlotte Pike on Friday night.
Deadly crash on Charlotte Pike