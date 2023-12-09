Shooting victim found at hotel near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near the Nashville International Airport on Friday night.

Police were called at 10:50 p.m. after a reported shooting at the Extended Stay Suites on McGavock Pike.

Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. They do not believe the shooting happened at the hotel. The victim was found down an embankment behind the hotel near a creek.

The condition of the victim was not available. Police do not have any suspect information.

