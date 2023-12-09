One dead in single-car crash in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a single-vehicle crash at Charlotte Pike and 23rd Avenue North.

According to police at the scene, the car hit a utility pole. The driver was taken to Vanderbilt where they were pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Friday night just before 8:30.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.