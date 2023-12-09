Nashville prepares for severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High winds, dry leaves, and a lot of rain can be a bad combination. Santiago Amaya with Nashville Lawncare Solutions says the dead leaves weigh the branches down causing them to snap.

“I would recommend not to park near any old trees,” Amaya said.

He suggests cleaning out gutters and raking up leaves so they don’t clog drains. He also recommends rechecking them after the storm.

“Whoever has already had their leaves racked, is probably going to have more coming their way from their neighbors that have not done their job yet,” Amaya said.

Another tip is to take inside or at least deflate outdoor holiday decorations. AAA reminds people that if they blow away and cause damage, you can be held liable. They also say to avoid cruise control, slow down, and leave room if you do go out on the roads.

The Nashville Electric Service and Nashville Department of Transportation tell WSMV4 that they are monitoring the forecast and have crews on standby. NES says to prepare for potential power outages by charging portable batteries, checking flashlights, and making a plan in case of emergency.

