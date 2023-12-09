Motorcyclist dies in crash on Dickerson Pike

Police said the man hit a Nissan Altima pulling out of a restaurant parking lot.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the motorcyclist who hit a vehicle and died Friday night.

Police said Demetrius Wade, 43, was speeding down Dickerson Pike at around 8 p.m. when he hit the front end of a Nissan Altima pulling out of a restaurant parking lot. Wade was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

There were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver, according to police. Wade was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

