Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Weekend Storms
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

Latest News

TSU graduate overcomes health condition
‘Medical miracle’: TSU graduate will walk across the stage after paralysis for her doctoral degree
Water main break impacts homes and businesses near 100 Oaks, father and daughter killed in...
Friday evening news update
One person was killed in a head-on collision on Springfield Highway on Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash on Springfield Highway
TSU graduate overcomes health condition
TSU graduate overcomes health condition
A local neighborhood is feeling safer tonight after turning to WSMV4 Investigates for help.
Neighborhood street lights turned back on