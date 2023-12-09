LIST: Midstate Christmas parades rescheduled due to chance of severe weather

On Saturday into Sunday morning, a First Alert Weather Day was issued.
CHRISTMAS PARADES RESCHEDULED
CHRISTMAS PARADES RESCHEDULED(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Christmas parades in the Middle Tennessee area are being postponed due to severe weather in the area.

On Saturday into Sunday morning, a First Alert Weather Day was issued. Storms are expected to hit areas west of I-65 on Saturday afternoon and early into the night.

The cities that have postponed and rescheduled their parades include the following:

  • Mt. Juliet - The parade was moved to Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Donelson - The Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade as well as the 2023 DH Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk were moved to Saturday, Dec. 16.
  • Spring Hill - Their Christmas parade was postponed one week to Saturday, Dec. 16.
  • Pulaski - The Giles County Christmas parade was rescheduled to Monday at 6 p.m.

Parades or events that will continue as scheduled:

  • Franklin - The Dickens of a Christmas event will go on rain or shine on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
  • Gallatin - The Gallatin Christmas Parade will continue as scheduled at noon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Weekend Storms
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee

Latest News

Fatal Charlotte Pike Crash
One dead in single-car crash in Midtown
TSU graduate overcomes health condition
‘Medical miracle’: TSU graduate will walk across the stage after paralysis for her doctoral degree
Water main break impacts homes and businesses near 100 Oaks, father and daughter killed in...
Friday evening news update
One person was killed in a head-on collision on Springfield Highway on Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash on Springfield Highway
TSU graduate overcomes health condition
TSU graduate overcomes health condition