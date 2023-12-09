LIST: Midstate Christmas parades rescheduled due to chance of severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Christmas parades in the Middle Tennessee area are being postponed due to severe weather in the area.

On Saturday into Sunday morning, a First Alert Weather Day was issued. Storms are expected to hit areas west of I-65 on Saturday afternoon and early into the night.

The cities that have postponed and rescheduled their parades include the following:

Mt. Juliet - The parade was moved to Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Donelson - The Donelson Hermitage Christmas Parade as well as the 2023 DH Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk were moved to Saturday, Dec. 16.

Spring Hill - Their Christmas parade was postponed one week to Saturday, Dec. 16.

Pulaski - The Giles County Christmas parade was rescheduled to Monday at 6 p.m.

Parades or events that will continue as scheduled:

Franklin - The Dickens of a Christmas event will go on rain or shine on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

Gallatin - The Gallatin Christmas Parade will continue as scheduled at noon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.