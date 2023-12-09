First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in Effect for much of the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire Mid State due to strong to severe storms that will move through

A Tornado Watch is now in effect until 7 p.m. for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7pm. (wsmv)

This afternoon, a line of storms will push through. These storms will track from west to east into tonight. The main threats with these storms will be torrential downpours and damaging straight-line winds. However, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Storms will exit out of the Cumberland Plateau late tonight. A few off and on showers will still stick around overnight, especially east of I-65.

Severe storms will track from west to east this afternoon and evening. (wsmv)

Middle Tennessee has not seen any severe weather since August 12th! Make sure to pay attention to the weather today and also brush up on your severe weather plan in your home with your family.

By tomorrow morning, much colder temperatures will rush in as the rain is exiting. Some rain showers could transition to some wet snow showers for a few areas in the Plateau early Sunday, but no accumulation in expected.

Next week is looking drier but much colder. Low temperatures will start off at or below freezing almost every single morning. The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be near 60 on Friday with some isolated showers possible.

