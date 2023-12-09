First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch in Effect for much of the Mid State

Stay weather-aware this afternoon into tonight.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire Mid State due to strong to severe storms that will move through

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect until 7 p.m. for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7pm.
A tornado watch is in effect until 7pm.(wsmv)

This afternoon, a line of storms will push through. These storms will track from west to east into tonight. The main threats with these storms will be torrential downpours and damaging straight-line winds. However, a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Storms will exit out of the Cumberland Plateau late tonight. A few off and on showers will still stick around overnight, especially east of I-65.

Severe storms will track from west to east this afternoon and evening.
Severe storms will track from west to east this afternoon and evening.(wsmv)

Middle Tennessee has not seen any severe weather since August 12th! Make sure to pay attention to the weather today and also brush up on your severe weather plan in your home with your family.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

By tomorrow morning, much colder temperatures will rush in as the rain is exiting. Some rain showers could transition to some wet snow showers for a few areas in the Plateau early Sunday, but no accumulation in expected.

Next week is looking drier but much colder. Low temperatures will start off at or below freezing almost every single morning. The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be near 60 on Friday with some isolated showers possible.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Weekend Storms
(MGN graphic)
Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online
One person was killed after a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Springfield Highway.
1 killed in Springfield Highway head-on collision

Latest News

wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible today
wsmv forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms across the MidState
Lisa Spencer takes a look at this date in weather history - Dec. 10.
This date in weather history - Dec. 10