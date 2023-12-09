First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms across the MidState

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the entire MidState due to strong to severe storms that will move through later today.

All of the MidState is under a level 2 out of 5 threat today. (WSMV)

Plan on scattered rain showers this morning into early afternoon. Some areas of rain will be very heavy at times. Temperatures will be mild today with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Later this afternoon, a line of storms will begin to push through. These storms will track from west to east into tonight. The main threats with these storms will be torrential downpours and damaging straight-line winds. However, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, although the threat for that is low. Storms will exit out of the Cumberland Plateau late tonight. A few off and on showers will still stick around overnight, especially east of I-65.

Timeline of when storms will move into the MidState. (WSMV)

By Sunday morning, much colder temperatures will rush in as the rain is exiting. Some rain showers could transition to some wet snow showers for a few areas in the Plateau early Sunday, but no accumulation in expected.

Next week is looking drier but much colder. Low temperatures will start off at or below freezing almost every single morning. The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be near 60 on Friday with some isolated showers possible.

