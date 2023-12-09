Community rallies around organization after fire destroys Christmas presents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Efforts are underway to replace toys burned up in a fire at the Coffee County Rescue Squad earlier this week.

On Monday night a fire broke out destroying first responders’ equipment, along with thousands of dollars in toys that were stored in the garage.

First responders believe the fire may have been sparked by a charging battery, which spread quickly.

Days later, local businesses have stepped up by collecting toys, canned goods, and other donations.

“When we found out about the fire we wanted to reach out and help so we made a 5,000 dollar donation,” Melinda Ashburn of the Dusty Elam Foundation said.

Before the blaze, organizers said more than 130 children were signed up to receive presents.

Among the businesses who are now offering support to the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation is Peoples Bank & Trust Company in Manchester, where dozens of toys have been dropped off by residents since the fire.

“It just really warms your heart to see how great of a community that we live here in Manchester and all the folks that are really stepping up to help out,” Denton Jones said.

At the current rate of donations, they are on pace to possibly have more than they had before the fire.

Organizers are planning a toy drop-off event at Coffee County Rescue Squad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

