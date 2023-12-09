Clarksville area opens new shelter after prior shelter loses power

The first shelter lost power so police changed the shelter location.
Tornado Damage in Clarksville
Tornado Damage in Clarksville(Ronnie Glynn)
By Danica Sauter
Dec. 9, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new shelter has opened in the Clarksville area after a tornado went through the city, damaging several homes and apartments.

Police said Pisgah Elementary School was originally going to be the shelter, however, the school does not have power. The shelter will be at Northeast High School.

Scott Beaubien with the Clarksville Police Department said that there is a lot of damage in the north Clarksville area. CPD, the Clarksville Fire Department and EMS have all responded.

Beaubien said there are a lot of damaged houses. He said drivers should stay off the roadways if possible.

