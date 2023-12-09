Cheatham Co. looks at budget cuts after Gov. Lee’s school voucher proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Mayor said Governor Lee’s proposed school voucher program could have detrimental effects on how they fund public schools.

The plan would give 20,000 Tennessee students $7,000 each to attend a private school.

Come January, Governor Lee will try to move the proposed legislation through the walls of the Capitol. But already some counties have hit a wall as they figure out how much it will impact public education funding.

“Local officials are going to have to decide. Are they going to lay off people? Are they going to cut teachers? Are they going to cut high school football? Or are they going to raise property taxes?” questioned Tennessee State Representative John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville).

WSMV4 called the mayor of each county surrounding Davidson to see what they plan to cut.

While most said the legislation is too new, Cheatham County Mayor, Kerry McCarver, said they need to plan now.

He said if the legislation passes, they could lose almost $700,000 in state funding. That’s if 100 students in the county decide to go to a private school. With the current formula, they get around $6,800 of state funding per student.

“You are either going to cut something in schools, you are going to cut spending in schools, or you decide to raise that money,” McCarver said. “Locally, it puts the burden on our taxpayers in Cheatham County.”

A property tax increase is one option. McCarver said homeowners could see about a six-cent uptick in taxes in his county.

The only way he might support the voucher program is if the state maintains its funding.

“They need to truly have backup and give security to the public school system that you are not going to lose this kind of money by creating and following their own maintenance of effort,” said McCarver.

Cheatham County said their commissioner and school board are already having conversations about potential funding options.

