Broken streetlights shine again in Brentwood neighborhood following WSMV4 investigation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - For close to three months, Andrew Rittler and several others living at the Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center Apartments say they complained to Nashville Electric Service and the City of Brentwood about more than 50 streetlights that stopped working in their neighborhood.

“Where the battle comes out for me is I just think it’s a basic service issue and a matter of safety,” Rittler said.

Just before Thanksgiving, Rittler and several of his neighbors turned to WSMV4 Investigates for help finding out why the lights were not working and getting the problem fixed.

So, we aired a report detailing the frustration and concerns of people like Mary Jo Freels, who told WSMV4 Investigates that, in the past few weeks, several people narrowly escaped getting hit by cars when crossing the street.

“It’s dark, very dark without the streetlights, and it’s become more problematic now that it gets dark earlier,” Freels said.

But several nights after WSMV4 Investigates revealed how the lights stopped working due to an old faulty cable and that NES and the City of Brentwood were figuring out how to fix it, Rittler says the streetlights lit back up.

“It was just boom! And everyone was so excited,” Rittler told WSMV4 investigative reporter Stacey Cameron. “I don’t know what you did, I don’t know what you pushed, but Stacey, it was just like somebody flicked a switch.”

Rittler says after months of fighting to get the lights working again, no one expected to see them light back up so quickly.

“Everybody was hunkered down for, okay, it’s going to be a couple more months,” Rittler said. “And to have it just come as a surprise is great.”

WSMV4 Investigates returned to the neighborhood to see the lights for ourselves and noticed five still not working on Centerview Drive. Rittler says that is not a big concern at this point.

“No one’s complaining that a couple are still out,” Rittler said. “The far majority, 85 to 90%, are fixed.”

In an email, the city tells WSMV4 Investigates it hired a contractor to fix the faulty cable, and they are now working with that contractor and NES to assess and repair the handful of lights that are still out.

While Rittler’s glad to see neighborhood sidewalks are safely lit again, he says NES and the city should have explained the problem better.

“The thing that we are all looking for is accountability and transparency,” Rittler said. “You kind of hate being the squeaky wheel. But sometimes the squeaky wheel does get grease.”

