19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

