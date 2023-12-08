WSMV4 receives 10 Emmy nominations, including News Excellence

Emmy Award
Emmy Award(WAFB)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 received 10 Emmy nominations Thursday night for the 38th annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.

Alongside the 10 nominations, four WSMV4 team members who’ve joined the station in the past year received nominations for their work at their former news stations. Here’s a look at the nominations:

  • Hard News Reporting – Courtney Allen
    • In Plain Sight
  • Continuing Coverage – Jeremy Finley
    • WSMV4 Investigates: Exposing the Ticket Fixers
  • Investigative Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop
    • Chasing Down the Scammers
  • Investigative Reporting (Multiple Reports) – Meredith Whittemore, Jeremy Finley, Jeff Bishop and Jason Finley
    • WSMV4 Investigates: The Thin Blurred Line
  • News Serious Feature – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
    • Missing Matthew
  • Business/Consumer Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop
    • WSMV4 Investigates: Not Recalled But Still Burning
  • Business/Consumer Reporting – Lindsay Bramson
    • License Plate Troubles: Just Give Me My Tags
  • Director – Alexandra Evans
    • A Terrible Day in Music City
  • News Writing – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
    • Reports: I Remember
  • Writer – Short Form Content – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
    • Reports: Missing Matthew
  • News Special – Jeremy Finley, Meredith Whittemore, Jason Finley and Jeff Bishop
    • Monster Coming Out
  • Sports Special – Lauren Walsh (WXII)
    • Back on Track: Racing Returns to North Wilkesboro
  • Public Affairs Program – Meredith Whittemore, Marius Payton, Jerry Shannon and Jeff Bishop
    • Our Stories Too: A Black History Month Special
  • News Excellence – WSMV4

