WSMV4 receives 10 Emmy nominations, including News Excellence
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 received 10 Emmy nominations Thursday night for the 38th annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.
Alongside the 10 nominations, four WSMV4 team members who’ve joined the station in the past year received nominations for their work at their former news stations. Here’s a look at the nominations:
- Hard News Reporting – Courtney Allen
- In Plain Sight
- Continuing Coverage – Jeremy Finley
- WSMV4 Investigates: Exposing the Ticket Fixers
- Investigative Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop
- Chasing Down the Scammers
- Investigative Reporting (Multiple Reports) – Meredith Whittemore, Jeremy Finley, Jeff Bishop and Jason Finley
- WSMV4 Investigates: The Thin Blurred Line
- News Serious Feature – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
- Missing Matthew
- Business/Consumer Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop
- WSMV4 Investigates: Not Recalled But Still Burning
- Business/Consumer Reporting – Lindsay Bramson
- License Plate Troubles: Just Give Me My Tags
- Director – Alexandra Evans
- A Terrible Day in Music City
- News Writing – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
- Reports: I Remember
- Writer – Short Form Content – Amanda Hara (WVLT)
- Reports: Missing Matthew
- News Special – Jeremy Finley, Meredith Whittemore, Jason Finley and Jeff Bishop
- Monster Coming Out
- Sports Special – Lauren Walsh (WXII)
- Back on Track: Racing Returns to North Wilkesboro
- Public Affairs Program – Meredith Whittemore, Marius Payton, Jerry Shannon and Jeff Bishop
- Our Stories Too: A Black History Month Special
- News Excellence – WSMV4
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.