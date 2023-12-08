WSMV4 receives 10 Emmy nominations, including News Excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 received 10 Emmy nominations Thursday night for the 38th annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.

Alongside the 10 nominations, four WSMV4 team members who’ve joined the station in the past year received nominations for their work at their former news stations. Here’s a look at the nominations:

Hard News Reporting – Courtney Allen In Plain Sight

Continuing Coverage – Jeremy Finley WSMV4 Investigates: Exposing the Ticket Fixers

Investigative Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop Chasing Down the Scammers

Investigative Reporting (Multiple Reports) – Meredith Whittemore, Jeremy Finley, Jeff Bishop and Jason Finley WSMV4 Investigates: The Thin Blurred Line

News Serious Feature – Amanda Hara (WVLT) Missing Matthew

Business/Consumer Reporting – Jeremy Finley and Jeff Bishop WSMV4 Investigates: Not Recalled But Still Burning

Business/Consumer Reporting – Lindsay Bramson License Plate Troubles: Just Give Me My Tags

Director – Alexandra Evans A Terrible Day in Music City

News Writing – Amanda Hara (WVLT) Reports: I Remember

Writer – Short Form Content – Amanda Hara (WVLT) Reports: Missing Matthew

News Special – Jeremy Finley, Meredith Whittemore, Jason Finley and Jeff Bishop Monster Coming Out

Sports Special – Lauren Walsh (WXII) Back on Track: Racing Returns to North Wilkesboro

Public Affairs Program – Meredith Whittemore, Marius Payton, Jerry Shannon and Jeff Bishop Our Stories Too: A Black History Month Special

News Excellence – WSMV4

