Water main break affecting Vanderbilt Health patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A water main break on Sidco Drive in Nashville is impacting operations at Vanderbilt Health’s One Hundred Oaks campus, a spokeswoman for the health system confirmed Friday.

Appointments for some One Hundred Oaks patients have been converted to telehealth visits, while other patients are being directed to other Vanderbilt University Medical Center locations for services whenever possible.

Other appointments for Friday will need to be rescheduled.

Metro Water Services says it is investigating the water main break. Other businesses in the area are reportedly also affected by the break.

