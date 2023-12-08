Wanted Clarksville man arrested in Mt. Juliet
The 46-year-old man has been wanted since August 2022.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted man from Clarksville was arrested in Mt. Juliet Thursday night, according to Mt. Juliet police.
Police said an officer was patrolling Mt. Juliet Road near I-40 and spotted a suspicious vehicle with a tag associated with a felony-wanted person.
The officer arrested a 46-year-old man who has been wanted since August 2022 out of Clarksville for felony evading and reckless driving.
