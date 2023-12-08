Wanted Clarksville man arrested in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted man from Clarksville was arrested in Mt. Juliet Thursday night, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said an officer was patrolling Mt. Juliet Road near I-40 and spotted a suspicious vehicle with a tag associated with a felony-wanted person.

The officer arrested a 46-year-old man who has been wanted since August 2022 out of Clarksville for felony evading and reckless driving.

Moments ago, an officer patrolling around the Mt. Juliet Rd / I-40 area spotted a suspicious vehicle with a tag associated with a felony wanted person. The investigation led to the apprehension of a 46-year-old man, from Clarksville, who has been wanted since August of 2022– over… pic.twitter.com/gjtXvp0RN0 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.