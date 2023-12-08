VIDEO: Police catch Lebanon church burglary suspect

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Body camera footage released by the Lebanon Police Department shows the moment officers found a burglary suspect accused of ransacking a Lebanon Church.

The suspect is accused of breaking into Temple Baptist Church Sunday night, melting objects in the kitchen and stealing cash. Video shows several officers responding to the burglary and finding the suspect hiding behind a whiteboard.

Police noticed the smell of smoke and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to the scene.

It was found that the suspect was using a hot plate to burn and melt objects in the kitchen. Officers also found stolen cash from the church and multiple drugs the suspect had.

“At this time, the suspect has several charges pending, including arson, felony vandalism, theft, two counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, “LPD said. “We’re incredibly thankful for our officers’ dedication to the safety and security of our citizens and this community.”

