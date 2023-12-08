VIDEO: Police catch Lebanon church burglary suspect

The suspect was caught hiding behind a whiteboard.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Body camera footage released by the Lebanon Police Department shows the moment officers found a burglary suspect accused of ransacking a Lebanon Church.

The suspect is accused of breaking into Temple Baptist Church Sunday night, melting objects in the kitchen and stealing cash. Video shows several officers responding to the burglary and finding the suspect hiding behind a whiteboard.

Police noticed the smell of smoke and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to the scene.

Pastor rebuilds after Lebanon church was burglarized, vandalized

It was found that the suspect was using a hot plate to burn and melt objects in the kitchen. Officers also found stolen cash from the church and multiple drugs the suspect had.

“At this time, the suspect has several charges pending, including arson, felony vandalism, theft, two counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, “LPD said. “We’re incredibly thankful for our officers’ dedication to the safety and security of our citizens and this community.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Latest News

BODY CAM: Church burglary suspect caught by police
(MGN graphic)
Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified