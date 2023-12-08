Two street racers in Midstate area wanted by Nashville police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for two street racers wanted for “dangerous driving activity earlier this year.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Caleb Potter, of Mt. Juliet, and 26-year-old Markeeis James of Murfreesboro.

Potter is wanted after he allegedly went to a meetup on May 28 where an officer’s car was blocked by someone wearing a clown mask. Police were able to identify Potter as the person blocking the car because of his tattoos.

Masked Street Racer (Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

On April 22, police issued a riot and aggravated assault warrant for James after a meetup where he performed “stunts at a high rate of speed.” During the stunts, police said a juvenile bystander was hit and injured.

“The MNPD Traffic Division is committed to continuing its investigations into street racer groups that are causing damage and harm through their dangerous driving,” Police said. “Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.”

