TN Supreme Court rules to block case on ‘unconstitutional’ senate redistricting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled to put the case that decides if the state’s senate districts are illegal on hold for now.

State leaders were sued over voting maps due to redistricting and gerrymandering.

In November, a Tennessee court agreed with the plaintiffs and said the senate maps were unconstitutional.

After the ruling, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to temporarily block the ruling that would have required to redistrict the senate by the end of January.

On Friday, the Tennessee Supreme Court agreed which means the current maps may be used in 2024′s elections.

