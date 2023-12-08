TN Supreme Court rules to block case on ‘unconstitutional’ senate redistricting

The current maps may be used in the 2024 elections.
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled to put the case that decides if the state’s senate districts are illegal on hold for now.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tennessee Senate map ruled unconstitutional

State leaders were sued over voting maps due to redistricting and gerrymandering.

In November, a Tennessee court agreed with the plaintiffs and said the senate maps were unconstitutional.

After the ruling, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to temporarily block the ruling that would have required to redistrict the senate by the end of January.

On Friday, the Tennessee Supreme Court agreed which means the current maps may be used in 2024′s elections.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

