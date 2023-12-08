Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man

His remains were found on Nov. 25 in a wooded area between Shoma Park and Blue Ribbon Parkway.
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shelbyville police have identified the skeletal remains found in a wooded area in late November.

Police confirmed the remains belong to Sam Avery Wilhoite, of Shelbyville, who was reported missing by family in July.

Previous Coverage:
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

On July 20, family members told police they hadn’t seen or heard from Wilhoite since March 2023. The medical examiner’s office is working on determining the cause of death.

Wilhoite’s remains were found on Nov. 25 in a wooded area between Shoma Park and Blue Ribbon Parkway.

Shelbyville Police Detectives have identified the skeletal remains that were discovered on November 25, 2023, in the...

Posted by Shelbyville Police Department on Friday, December 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee school
Part-time teacher arrested on drug charges at Tennessee elementary school
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong Weekend Storm System
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Duo charged with slew of child sex crimes, including aggravated rape of a child in Tennessee
Woman accused of buying $1,500 in gift cards with stolen credit card after robbing elderly woman
Woman accused of robbing elderly woman at Nashville Kroger, buying $1,500 in gift cards

Latest News

BODY CAM: Church burglary suspect caught by police
(MGN graphic)
Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Dollywood buys Nashville building, but plans are still a mystery
Dollywood buys Nashville building, but plans are still a mystery