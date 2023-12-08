Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville identified as missing man
His remains were found on Nov. 25 in a wooded area between Shoma Park and Blue Ribbon Parkway.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shelbyville police have identified the skeletal remains found in a wooded area in late November.
Police confirmed the remains belong to Sam Avery Wilhoite, of Shelbyville, who was reported missing by family in July.
On July 20, family members told police they hadn’t seen or heard from Wilhoite since March 2023. The medical examiner’s office is working on determining the cause of death.
