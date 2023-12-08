Shooting in Madison leaves one man hospitalized, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers are looking for a suspect after a man was shot early Friday morning in Madison.

According to Metro Nashville Police, units were dispatched to the Heatherwood Apartments on Dupont Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting. Police said a man was standing on his balcony when started arguing with a man on the ground wearing all black and a ski mask. The man on the ground pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The man on the balcony was hit in the abdomen and his girlfriend called 911. He was transported to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the suspect ran off after the shooting and a search of the area with police dogs and a helicopter ensued but the alleged shooter remains at large.

