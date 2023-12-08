Safety, security measures in place for Nashville Hanukkah events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hanukkah festivities are well underway across the country, including Nashville. Like in years past, safety is a top priority for organizers.

The holiday comes at a time when the war between Israel and Hamas is escalating, and antisemitism is on the rise.

Despite that reality, organizers are determined to move forward with events marking the rededication of the holy temple, even if it means having various safety measures in place such as armed security, surveillance cameras, and keycard door locks, among other things, which they call a necessity.

“It’s sad that both that we need it and especially sad cause we have to dedicate so much resources,” said Deborah Oleshansky of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville. “We could provide other sorts of services, we could be engaging in the community differently, but the sad reality in this is world, in this time, is a lot that resource has to be dedicated.”

Organizers are also working in partnership with Metro Nashville police, who WSMV4 saw patrolling the property of the Gordon Jewish Community Center Thursday evening.

In a statement to WSMV, they told us, “The MNPD has been, and continues to be, in contact with Jewish leaders and Jewish institutions in our city to help ensure the safety of all. Public safety for everyone who calls Nashville home is paramount, and we carry out that mission in a number of ways, including being visible.”

