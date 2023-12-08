Police offer ‘Safe Surrender’ weekend for non-violent offenders at Nashville church

“Do this for yourself & your family!”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is encouraging non-violent offenders to turn themselves in this weekend.

Police are holding Safe Surrender 2023 on Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on Herman Street.

At the church, wanted non-violent offenders can meet with a judge and receive “favorable consideration.”

“If you’re a wanted non-violent offender, meet with a judge at the church, receive favorable consideration, and likely get to go home,” MNPD said.

#Nashville Safe Surrender 2023 is tomorrow, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Galilee Church Galilee...

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Thursday, December 7, 2023

