Police offer ‘Safe Surrender’ weekend for non-violent offenders at Nashville church
“Do this for yourself & your family!”
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is encouraging non-violent offenders to turn themselves in this weekend.
Police are holding Safe Surrender 2023 on Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church on Herman Street.
At the church, wanted non-violent offenders can meet with a judge and receive “favorable consideration.”
“If you’re a wanted non-violent offender, meet with a judge at the church, receive favorable consideration, and likely get to go home,” MNPD said.
