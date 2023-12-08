Nearly 15% of students were absent due to sickness prior to Perry County Schools closing Thursday, Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The brunt of flu season is impacting one Middle Tennessee school district. School leaders in Perry County closed school for the rest of the week after nearly 15% of students were absent due to illnesses.

“Last few days we’ve seen an uptick in numbers of students who’ve been out with illness…and a lot of it has been the flu,” said Eric Lomax, Perry County Director of Schools.

Nearly 140 students district-wide were absent due to an illness, which is a large percentage of students considering the district has 998 students and four schools. Those numbers made them decide to close school on Thursday and Friday.

“A couple of schools we had, had 48 students out and two schools with 27 out at the other two schools. So we were just trying to level the curve with the illness and give a couple of long weekends to give an opportunity for this illness to get out and maybe start back on Monday, and maybe all of our students will be well by then,” said Lomax.

Several teachers and staff were out due to illness too.

“We run out of subs so you don’t have substitutes to be able to put in when teachers are sick. Our cafeteria staff at a couple of our schools has been really thin. We’ve had to pull staff from other schools to do that,” said Lomax.

While the district is trying to level the curve, the closure is somewhat of a curve ball for parents who were notified about the closure last minute.

“It makes it hard on the little communities. We don’t have a lot of childcare here. For example, I’m going to have to take my kids to work and I’m sure other people are having to do that or take off work,” said Emily McCaig.

School leaders plan to disinfect the school over the next two days.

“It’s also scary too because of how quickly the illness spread, I mean I started hearing about it Monday and by Tuesday I heard that our local walk-in clinic had seen almost 100 patients,” said McCaig.

Meanwhile, school leaders are encouraging students and staff to use this time to focus on their health.

“Just hope everyone gets well. I mean it’s going around and I hope all of our students get well and the staff gets well so we can start back and finish out this school year,” said Lomax.

Schools will resume on Monday.

