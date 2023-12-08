MNPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver in South Nashville

The 28-year-old man was driving a Ford work van when he hit the officer and fled the scene on foot.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested for hitting an officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department while allegedly driving a van while under the influence early Friday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to Harding Place near Metroplex Drive after an officer said he was by a Ford work van, which was driven by 28-year-old Diego Antonio Vera Roblero. The officer said the van hit him, then Vera Roblero fled the scene on foot wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Vera Roblero was located behind a nearby gas station and he attempted to flee again but was apprehended after a short chase, the affidavit states.

The officers described Vera Roblero as unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol, and spoke with a slurred speech. His eyes also appeared to be bloodshot and watery, the officers reported. They found a “drug pipe” in his pocket during a search.

The injured officer was transported to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital for treatment.

Vera Roblero was booked early Friday morning and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident (LSA), evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and no insurance, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

