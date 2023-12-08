Metro Police say they can’t determine source of Covenant writings leak

Metro Police said they tried to interview a former detective who had the photos, but the detective declined.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said it still doesn’t know who leaked The Covenant School shooter’s writings.

Police said they did several interviews with MNPD employees and partner agencies and said they couldn’t determine the source of the leak.

Police said they did try to interview a former MNPD detective who had the images of the writings while employed by the force. The former detective declined an interview, and police said he is no longer a member of law enforcement. The department does not have the ability to compel statements or cooperation from former employees.

The photos that were leaked were taken right after the journals were found in the shooter’s car. Police said the photos were taken by detectives.

The case file is being prepared for the District Attorney’s office.

Metropolitan Director of Law Wally Dietz has also been briefed.

