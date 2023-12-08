Giles County closes schools for illness

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another county school board has decided to close its schools because of an illness sweeping through their facilities.

The Giles County Board of Education announced on Thursday evening that too many people at their schools were sick and decided to close all classrooms on Friday, December 8.

The decision affects the following schools:

Bridgeforth Middle School

Elkton School

Giles County High School

Minor Hill School

Pulaski Elementary School

Richland Elementary School

Richland High School, Lynnville TN

Southside Elementary School

WKSR Radio

Pulaski Citizen

The school board said their Central Office will still be open and all “twelve-month” employees should still report to work on Friday.

This marks the second county in Middle Tennessee that closed its schools this week for illness. Perry County announced on Wednesday that all schools would be closed for the remainder of the week because approximately 140 students reported having the flu or a stomach virus.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.