First-ever Chronic Wasting Disease in deer detected in Kentucky

In late November, it was reported that a deer harvested in Lewis County, Tennessee tested positive for CWD.
Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deer season is underway and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is causing issues for hunters.

Now, Kentucky just confirmed its first-ever case of CWD affecting deer in the state.

“Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced Dec. 6, 2023 that Kentucky has joined the list of states across the country with a confirmed detection of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal neurologic disease that affects deer, elk and other species in the deer family,” the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources said.

In late November, it was reported that a deer harvested in Lewis County, Tennessee tested positive for CWD. This was the first-ever case of CWD in detected in the Mid-State according to the TWRA's CWD positive location map.

