First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for late Saturday and early Sunday as a strong storm system is expected to bring drenching rain, the risk of strong thunderstorms and even a little wet snow to parts of the Mid State.

SEVERE THREAT:

Our severe threat has increased to level 2 for areas along and west of I-65 Saturday evening and early into the night. Any storm could bring torrential downpours, gusty wind, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but that threat is very low.

Rain will continue off and on through the overnight and into our early Sunday morning. As rain tapers off on Sunday and colder air falls back in behind it, some of that rain could briefly change over to some wet snow showers. The best area for this would still be in the higher elevations, but that’s not to say others won’t see a few snowflakes.

Little to no accumulation expected.

Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches for most of us, but some isolated areas could see up to 3 inches.

Make sure you keep up to date with us on WSMV4 to help work your weekend plans around this storm system.

Timing of storms on Saturday (WSMV)

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Showers first arrive overnight tonight. The low will be mild in the mid 50s.

Rainfall totals could be up to 2-3″ in some areas and as of now, we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

NEXT WEEK:

The weather pattern is calm next week with sunshine Monday through Friday.

The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be near 60 on Friday with some isolated showers possible.

