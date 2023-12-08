First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain, Strong Weekend Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for late Saturday and into our day on Sunday as a strong storm system is expected to bring drenching rain, the risk of strong thunderstorms and even a little wet snow to parts of the Mid State.

Our severe threat has increased to level 2 for areas along and west of I-65 Saturday evening and early into the night. Any storm could bring torrential downpours, gusty wind, and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

Rain will continue off and on through the overnight and into our early Sunday morning. As rain tapers off on Sunday and colder air falls back in behind it, some of that rain could briefly change over to some wet snow showers. The best area for this would still be in the higher elevations, but that’s not to say others won’t see at least a few flakes.

Late Saturday and saturday night (maxuser | WSMV)

We’re still not expecting much if any snow accumulation.

Rainfall totals will be 1-2 inches for most of us, but some could even see up to 3 inches.

Make sure you keep up to date with us on WSMV to help work your weekend plans around this storm system.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

Clouds increase today with temperatures in the lower to even mid-60s this afternoon. Showers first arrive overnight tonight, but they shouldn’t be anything exciting.

Rainfall totals could be up to 2-3″ in some areas and as of now, we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our weather calms down next week with good sunshine Monday through Thursday.

The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s on Monday, but we’ll be back in the mid-50s Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.