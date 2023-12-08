Driver extricated, flown to Nashville hospital after crash in Clarksville

Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST
Clarksville police said one person was airlifted after a crash on Martin Luther King Parkway near Red Coat Run.

The crash occurred at about 11:41 a.m. A box truck hit the driver’s side of a Lincoln sedan. Clarksville Fire Rescue successfully extricated the driver.

