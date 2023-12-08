Driver extricated, flown to Nashville hospital after crash in Clarksville
Police said the driver was flown to Nashville as a precaution — there’s no update on the victim’s status.
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a sedan was extricated and flown to a Nashville hospital after a crash in Clarksville on Thursday.
Clarksville police said one person was airlifted after a crash on Martin Luther King Parkway near Red Coat Run.
The crash occurred at about 11:41 a.m. A box truck hit the driver’s side of a Lincoln sedan. Clarksville Fire Rescue successfully extricated the driver.
Police said the driver was flown to Nashville as a precaution — there’s no update on the victim’s status.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.