Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism

‘That lack of moral clarity is simply unacceptable,’ said the second gentleman.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said the nation is facing a “crisis of antisemitism” as he helped mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Thursday.

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president or president, said normally this is a time of celebration and joy for the Jewish people. However, he said he knows it could be farfetched given the state of the world the past two months.

“I know you’re in pain. I’m in pain. I know a lot of us are feeling unmoored and afraid. We’ve not seen anything like this moment and I know it’s scary,” said Emhoff.

Emhoff spoke at The Ellipse, just south of the White House, as the National Chanukah Menorah was lit in Washington on the first night of the Jewish holiday.

“On behalf of President Biden, my wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, the First Lady, I want to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah,” Emhoff shouted.

The second gentleman criticized the rise in hate against the Jewish people as well as college presidents who refused to denounce calling for the genocide of Jews as antisemitic this week on Capitol Hill.

“That lack of moral quality is simply unacceptable,” said Emhoff as the crowd applauded. “Let me be clear. When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, and when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism, and it must be condemned.”

The ceremony, taking place for the 45th time, also came on the two-month anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists. Hamas continues to hold more than a hundred hostages in Gaza. Emhoff briefly talked about the ongoing war in the Middle East and how the president and vice president are working to free the hostages.

The second gentleman said despite the darkness Jewish people face, he is hopeful because of stories of like Hanukkah.

“We cannot live in fear or be afraid. We must always live openly and proudly as Jews,” said Emhoff.

