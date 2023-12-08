Clarksville venue owner wanted for renting out building deemed not fit for use, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville police are searching for a woman who they say continuously rented out a building when she knew it was deemed unfit for use.

Police said they wanted to make people aware of fraudulent business practices surrounding Royalties Event Center LLC on Madison Street.

“On May 25, 2023, Natasha Hinton, the owner of Royalties Event Center LLC, was found guilty in Clarksville City Court of operating an assembly without a certificate of occupancy,” CPD said.

The building was not approved for use per International Fire Codes and Building Codes and Hinton was told that she could not hold any events at this location until the structure became code compliant.

Police said she never made corrections and knew the structure was deemed unfit for use but continued to rent the facility to numerous unsuspecting customers.

“On November 4, 2023, Clarksville Fire Rescue pulled the power to the building because of the continued use of the building. Several victims have come forth, letting the Clarksville Police Department know that they had paid money, after the May 25th date, to use the Royalties Event Center for different events, including a quinceañera celebration, a family’s Thanksgiving dinner, and a Venders Christmas Market,” police said.

Four warrants have been taken out against Hinton by detectives. Police also believe more victims are out there. If you feel you’re a victim, you’re asked to call Detective Kurtich at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5556.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Natasha Hinton is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5556, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591,” police said.

