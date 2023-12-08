Chief Drake says MNPD will ‘abide by judge’s orders’ in release of Covenant shooter’s writings

The investigation into who leaked photos of the writings is still ongoing.
MNPD Chief John Drake
MNPD Chief John Drake(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Police Chief John Drake spoke with reporters during an event on Friday morning and provided an update on the potential release of the Covenant School shooter’s journals.

Speaking from the Safe Surrender event at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, Chief Drake was asked for an update on the writings:

“We’ll abide by the judge’s orders,” Drake responded. “If the judge says, ‘release,’ we’ll release. If they say, ‘don’t,’ then we won’t.”

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting that claimed six lives at the Covenant School on March 27, 2023, the shooter’s home was raided for evidence as police searched for a motive. The search produced numerous pages that showed a clear plot to carry out the act.

As the public skepticism grows on what the shooter’s motive could’ve been, the decision to make the writings public has been a back-and-forth between the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the parents of the victims at the Covenant School, the shooter’s parents, and Nashville’s judicial courts.

Three images were leaked to talk show host Steven Crowder, who publicized the photos, which were later determined to be legitimate.

The MNPD said the photos were not crime scene photos from their investigation but they did contain real information from the shooter’s writings. Chief Drake told reporters on Friday that the investigation continues into how those photos were leaked.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Drake said. “We’re going to hold some people accountable. We just have to determine who they are and, hopefully, they’re still within this police department.”

The decision now sits on the desk of Judge I’Ashea Myles, who will hear from the parents of the victims before determining if the writings will be made public in some form.

