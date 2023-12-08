Backlash from Southern Springs community over potential fire station

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in the Southern Springs Retirement Community are upset about the possibility of a fire station replacing their old sales center.

Jim Elliott is part of the petition opposing the station. As of Thursday, they had received 550 signatures. He lives just ten feet away from the potential site.

He says when he purchased his new home in October, developers never mentioned the possibility of a fire station.

“The noise and the traffic would be really bad. And we just feel like there’s many other spots in Spring Hill that they could put another fire department,” Elliott said.

The Pulte Group owns the development and says it’s entirely up to the residents to decide what should replace the center. Next week homeowners will have the chance to vote between 3 options - an amenity center, fire and EMT station, or four more homes.

“I would have liked to see him do what they said they were going to do in the first place, build the four houses,” Elliott said when asked how he plans on casting his vote.

Despite the developers saying this is a community-based decision, Elliott doesn’t believe them.

“They’re basically gonna try to shove this down our throats,” Elliott said.

If he’d known it was an option, he says he would have looked elsewhere. Currently, the closest fire station is a six-minute drive away.

“After the increased traffic I’m not so I’m sure they would have been able to get to us that much faster,” Elliott said.

A statement from Pulte Group’s Communications Manager Macey Kessler reads,

‘As we are closing out the community, residents will have the opportunity to decide how to use the site of the former sales center. The City of Spring Hill has expressed interest in using the space as a firehall and administrative office, which will be presented among the options for residents to vote on. We take great pride in building the nation’s premier active adult communities and homes for those 55 and older.’

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.