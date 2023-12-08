1 killed in Springfield Highway head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Highway is closed in both directions after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway, which is between Goodlettsville and Ridgetop, just before 4 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the accident. No one else was injured, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.