1 killed in Springfield Highway head-on collision
The crash occurred in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway just before 4 p.m.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Highway is closed in both directions after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway, which is between Goodlettsville and Ridgetop, just before 4 p.m.
Two cars were involved in the accident. No one else was injured, according to police.
