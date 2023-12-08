1 killed in Springfield Highway head-on collision

The crash occurred in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway just before 4 p.m.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal crash on Springfield Highway on Friday...
Metro Nashville Police are investigating a fatal crash on Springfield Highway on Friday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield Highway is closed in both directions after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Springfield Highway, which is between Goodlettsville and Ridgetop, just before 4 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the accident. No one else was injured, according to police.

