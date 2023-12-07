WSMV4 Investigation finds popular side hustle for extra money comes with serious risk: Tonight at 6.

People are using apps to become “hosts” of their cars, renting them out to people.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It sounds like an easy way to make money: rent out your car when you aren’t using it.

People are using apps to become “hosts” of their cars, renting them out to people.

It’s supposed to be completely secure, with renters having to register and show proof of ID.

One app even features a plan to protect your car if it gets damaged by a renter.

But WSMV4 Investigates found that people are filing reports of having their cars stolen nationwide.

The investigation tonight at 6 p.m.

