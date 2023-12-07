Woman identified in deadly I-65 crash near Portland

A Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median and hit a concrete barrier causing it to flip and go into the Northbound lane.
Fatal I-65 crash
Fatal I-65 crash(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More details have been released about the deadly Interstate 65 crash near Portland on Saturday afternoon.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash involved three cars, a Dodge Ram pickup with an adult and a child, a Ford Explorer with two adults and three juveniles, and a Subaru with one adult.

SBN said the Dodge Ram was driving south on I-65 and the Ford Explorer was going north. The Dodge crossed the median and hit a concrete barrier. The impact caused the Dodge to flip over the barrier where it crashed into the Ford Explorer. The Subaru was hit by flying debris from the initial crash.

According to SBN, the pickup eventually landed on its roof on the northbound side of I-65.

Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer said 44-year-old Chasity Scott, the driver of the pickup, was found dead when crews arrived at the scene. In the truck, Dyer said there was a 10-year-old girl who was extricated by Good Samaritans before EMS and fire arrived.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Dyer said she was taken there due to the “considerable mechanism of injury associated with the crash.”

In the Explorer, a 46-year-old man was taken to Skyline Medical after being extricated. The rest of the occupants were not seriously injured and didn’t need to be transported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Proposed locations of Choice Lanes in Tennessee to be announced soon
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9)
New grant announced for rail line linking Tennessee cities to Atlanta
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Megan Barry
Former Nashville mayor Megan Barry announces run for Congress
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Latest News

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Bus driver arrested for DUI after swerving over lanes, driving over median at BNA, police say
Christhian Morales-Perez, age 20.
Police looking for Mt. Juliet man missing for more than a month
A BNA bus driver was arrested, flu cases are up in Tennessee and there's a safety warning...
Catch Up Quick
The 20-year-old man has been missing for more than a month.
Missing man out of Mt. Juliet