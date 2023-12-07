Woman identified in deadly I-65 crash near Portland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More details have been released about the deadly Interstate 65 crash near Portland on Saturday afternoon.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash involved three cars, a Dodge Ram pickup with an adult and a child, a Ford Explorer with two adults and three juveniles, and a Subaru with one adult.

SBN said the Dodge Ram was driving south on I-65 and the Ford Explorer was going north. The Dodge crossed the median and hit a concrete barrier. The impact caused the Dodge to flip over the barrier where it crashed into the Ford Explorer. The Subaru was hit by flying debris from the initial crash.

According to SBN, the pickup eventually landed on its roof on the northbound side of I-65.

Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer said 44-year-old Chasity Scott, the driver of the pickup, was found dead when crews arrived at the scene. In the truck, Dyer said there was a 10-year-old girl who was extricated by Good Samaritans before EMS and fire arrived.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Dyer said she was taken there due to the “considerable mechanism of injury associated with the crash.”

In the Explorer, a 46-year-old man was taken to Skyline Medical after being extricated. The rest of the occupants were not seriously injured and didn’t need to be transported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.