What airlines are the worst offenders for delays at BNA?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Flight delays are part of the holiday travel season, but just how likely are you to get a delayed flight when leaving BNA? What airline is the worst offender? WSMV4 Investigates dug through the data and has the results.

Travelers at BNA are all too familiar with dreaded delays.

“We were afraid we weren’t going to get out,” traveler Kelly Beacham said. “Then, we were kind of scrambling to figure out where we were going to stay.”

An uptick in flight delays at BNA is leaving more passengers scrambling. Based on recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, about one in every five flights is leaving BNA behind schedule.

It is part of a nationwide trend of increased delays and cancellations. Passengers rights experts at AirHelp said it is because airports and airlines have not increased staffing to meet the demand for travel since the pandemic.

“There is lots of air traffic and lots of flights being sold, but you don’t necessarily have a ramp up of the level of staff required to run at those volumes,” Eric Napoli, VP of legal strategy at AirHelp, said.

So how do BNA’s major airlines stack up?

WSMV4 Investigates found that Southwest had the highest percentage of outgoing delays. Nearly a fourth of Southwest flights left BNA late over the past two years. Delta is most likely to leave on time. American came in at number two, and United ranked third.

“I mean honestly, I just try to plan out the flight that is not during peak hours,” Beacham said.

AirHelp said peoples’ best bet is to leave early in the morning on a Tuesday or Wednesday. Avoid traveling on Friday and Sunday evenings, and try to only book direct flights.

“I think I am giving myself more time to get to the airport and more time because I know there are probably going to be issues,” traveler Annie Tompkins said.

How about that return flight? We also looked at statistics for incoming flights to BNA.

Based on 2022-2023 data, Delta is the most likely airline to arrive at BNA on time. American is the most likely to arrive late. Southwest and United ranked second and third for percentage of on-time arrivals, respectively.

We reached out to all four airlines for comment. American Airlines told us that they had their best-ever completion record at BNA last year, with less than one percent of flights being canceled.

“American is committed to operating a safe and reliable airline and Nashville is an important part of its global network,” An AA spokesperson said. “American has been running the most reliable operation of any U.S. network carrier for the past 14 months. That includes the summer 2023 travel period, when American led its major network competitors in completion factor and on-time departures.”

We also heard back from Southwest.

“We’re continuing to improve on-time performance and have boasted a strong completion factor in 2023,” the Southwest Public Relations Team said.

“We recently operated more than 41,000 flights, connecting more than 5.1 million passengers to their Thanksgiving plans this holiday season. Approximately 82 percent of fights from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 26 were within 14 minutes of their scheduled arrival times, despite weather challenges and ATC challenges at key Southwest airports such as Denver, Chicago (Midway), Baltimore, and Kansas City.

On Thanksgiving Day, Southwest’s Employees delivered an industry-leading on-time performance of greater than 97 percent with no flight cancelations or diversions. Throughout 2023, including Thanksgiving, Southwest has delivered strong operational performances on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day holiday weekends as our operational investments continue to enhance reliability for our Customers and Employees.

The Southwest Team of more than 74,000 strong looks forward to welcoming our loyal Customers with Southwest Hospitality for the remainder of the 2023 holiday season and beyond.”

We are awaiting a response from Delta and United.

