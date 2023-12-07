TN House Democrats call on DOJ to investigate passage of original school voucher bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Democrats are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate how Governor Bill Lee and others passed the original school voucher bill in 2019.

The House Dems say the investigation would focus on allegations of attempted bribery that occurred when then-House Speaker Glen Casada allegedly attempted to coerce Representatives to change their vote so the bill would have enough votes to pass on the House floor.

“Before taking a final tally, Casada held the vote open for 45 minutes, meeting with lawmakers on a balcony behind the speaker’s podium to try and change their mind,” Dems said. “It has been reported by media outlets that during one of these meetings, he offered former Democratic Representative John Mark Windle of Livingston a promotion from colonel to general in the Tennessee National Guard if he changed his vote. Only the Governor would have the power to make that type of promotion. Windle reportedly refused.”

Eventually, the bill passed when Knoxville Rep. Jason Zachery changed his vote.

In late November, Gov. Lee unveiled the Education Freedom Scholarship Act, which would expand the current voucher system throughout the state.

“Because it does not appear that Governor Lee and others acting on his behalf have been sufficiently investigated or held responsible for their alleged conduct during the last vote on this issue, we have sincere concerns about what the governor may do to try and secure votes for his new legislative proposal,” Dems said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Given the close connections between former Rep. Glen Casada, Gov. Bill Lee and voucher supporters who are currently on the State’s payroll or being paid by private entities to promote Lee’s latest voucher scam, our duty to Tennesseans mandates that any lingering questions about alleged illegal conduct during the 2019 voucher vote in the House be resolved once and for all. If the reported allegations are found to have merit, all individuals involved in such nefarious conduct, regardless of their office or role, must be held accountable under the law to maintain the public’s sacred trust,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons of Nashville said.

WSMV4 reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment but has not received a response.

You can read the House Democrats’ letter to Garland below:

