Tennessee joins lawsuit against NCAA over transfer rule

“College athletes deserve clear rules, consistently applied, so they can make the best decisions about their futures.”
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined six other states in filing a federal antitrust lawsuit on behalf of the state to challenge the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule.

This challenge aims to stop unlawful conduct that harms both collegiate athletes in Tennessee and consumers of Tennessee college sports, according to the attorney general’s office.

The transfer eligibility rule requires college athletes who transfer between Division I schools to wait one year before competing in games, unless the NCAA waives the rule for a particular athlete. The NCAA began automatically exempting first-time transfers from the regulation in 2021 but has continued to enforce the rule for subsequent transfers and to deny waivers for no legitimate reason, the AG’s office said.

The suit challenges the rule as an illegal restraint on college athletes’ ability to market their labor and control their education.

“College athletes deserve clear rules, consistently applied, so they can make the best decisions about their futures,” Skrmetti said.

As part of the suit, the attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the NCAA from enforcing the rule.

You can read the suit in its entirety below:

