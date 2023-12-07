NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are searching for a teenager who’s wanted for questioning in the deadly Dec. 3 hit-and-run crash on Nolensville Pike that killed a father of two from Ashland City.

Jefry Francisco Rubi Orellana, 19, is known to drive a 2011 white Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes, police said. This car is similar to the description of the vehicle involved in the crash that killed 30-year-old Dustin James Brumley.

Police said the car reportedly was seen with damage to its driver’s side and front side on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information on Orellana is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” police said.

Teen wanted for questioning after hit-and-run crash killed father of two in Nashville (Metro Police)

