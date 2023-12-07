TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old

Ledford may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State Tag CCV8393, TBI officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Endangered Child Alert

TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sevier County 6-year-old Elizabeth Ledford. https://tinyurl.com/mrxcaa3s

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 7, 2023

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Sevier County 6-year-old, identified as Elizabeth Ledford, Thursday.

Ledford may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State Tag CCV8393, TBI officials said. She is 4′6″ tall and weighs 60 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, they added. She may be in Washington state and was last seen on Nov. 28.

Those with information are being asked to call 865-428-1899 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

